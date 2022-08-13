5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900

One of Cathedral Point’s largest and tallest homes! Spacious main level is wide open and sun-filled. Beautiful kitchen with SS apps, large island, and tile backsplash flows into living room with cozy gas fireplace. Oversized sliding glass doors take you to the backyard deck and patio area. Den/office is the perfect flex space for work-from-home or a peaceful sitting room. Expansive upper level holds 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, and is high enough to overlook much of the neighborhood! The Grand primary bedroom has tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a private ensuite with a walk-in shower. All bedrooms are complete with walk-in closets! Unfinished lower level has the potential to add an extra 1400+ finished sqft to fulfill any of your other home ideas!