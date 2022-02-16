5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,250,000

Expansive Carriage Ridge home with upscale modern finishes awaits! Enjoy sunrise views from the spacious living rm, anchored by the FTC stone FP w/built-ins and open to the 2nd story. Whether you're entertaining or just enjoy cooking, the oversized gourmet kitchen has it all, from Wolf-Electrolux apps, Cambria Quartz, butler pantry/coffee bar/wine bar. Main lvl owner's suite offers private views, heated flrs, tiled shower, walk-in closet w/built-ins. Flexible loft space upstairs with 2nd bedrm en suite, 3rd&4th bed w/JnJ bath. Walkout lower level offers 2nd entertaining space, including full bar w/game area and wine rm. Enjoy watching the seasons change from 3 season rm w/sliding windows & gas FP or backyard patio w/outdoor kitchen, firepit & hot tub, all backing to green space.