 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,270,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,270,000

Incredible 2-story parade home designed for entertaining & everyday living.Enjoy open floor plan w/bright spaces, high ceilings, & a fabulous chef’s kitchen.Gourmet kitchen boasts Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, wine cooler, refrigerator & freezer drawers, walk-in butler pantry,& expansive island.Formal & informal dining spaces.Stunning living rm gas fireplace & beams.1st floor master suite w/cathedral ceilings, double vanity, soaking tub & tile shower.3 bdrms & full bath on 2nd floor, & 1st floor guest bdrm w/private full bath.2nd floor laundry.Walk out LL-family rm w/fireplace, game rm with Sub-Zero wine cooler & refrigerator/freezer drawers, exercise rm w/rubber flooring & mirrors, doors leading into the office.Tranquil screen porch w/gas fireplace&outdoor area w/pergola, grill &hot tub.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News