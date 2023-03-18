Beautiful 2018 Parade of Homes! Built in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms by Award Winning Acker Builders! This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home w/ 4-car heated garage will take your breath away. Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen w/ large island & custom breakfast nook allows for views into the light-filled great room w/ 2 story Coffered ceilings. Main level office and formal Dining Room. Screened porch W/ Gas Fireplace leads to the stunning outdoor patio w/ Fireplace and Hot Tub. Upper Level features Large Owner’s Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, enormous closet w/ 2nd W/D and Spa like Bath! 2 private En Suite's and Bonus Room! Walkout L.L. also with Garage entry, a 2nd kitchen, Theater Room, Sauna, and 2 Bedrooms. Elegant staircase to access large yard that backs up to Bolz Conservatory. Nearby Parks, Courts & Pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,294,000
