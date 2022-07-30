5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,399,000

Have you ever dreamed of owning one of the Parade of Homes? Built in 2018 in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms neighborhood, this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home w/ 4-car garage from Acker Builders will take your breath away. Gorgeous kitchen w/ large island & custom breakfast nook allows for views into the light-filled great room w/ soaring cathedral ceilings. Screened porch leads to stunning outdoor patio w/ fireplace and room for hot tub, dining table & large seating area. Formal dining room & main floor office too! Owner’s suite boasts wood beam accented vaulted ceiling, enormous closet w/ private laundry, and designer-grade bath! Lower level has rec room, second kitchen, theater room, sauna, and 2 add'l bedrooms. Backs up to the Bolz Conservatory and is walking distance to parks, courts & pool.