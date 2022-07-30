Have you ever dreamed of owning one of the Parade of Homes? Built in 2018 in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms neighborhood, this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home w/ 4-car garage from Acker Builders will take your breath away. Gorgeous kitchen w/ large island & custom breakfast nook allows for views into the light-filled great room w/ soaring cathedral ceilings. Screened porch leads to stunning outdoor patio w/ fireplace and room for hot tub, dining table & large seating area. Formal dining room & main floor office too! Owner’s suite boasts wood beam accented vaulted ceiling, enormous closet w/ private laundry, and designer-grade bath! Lower level has rec room, second kitchen, theater room, sauna, and 2 add'l bedrooms. Backs up to the Bolz Conservatory and is walking distance to parks, courts & pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage woman told law enforcement she would get large amounts of methamphetamine delivered to her Portage residence and then a man would se…
A Portage man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at his apartment.
A 42-year-old Park Ridge, Illinois resident is dead after a vehicle being driven by 30-year-old Blair C. Murphy, of Merrimac, collided with th…
Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Chhim to 14 years in prison and 11 years of extended supervision for attempted homicide.
The semi left Interstate 41, crashed through a fence, crossed a frontage road and smashed into the house just north of Oshkosh.
No one was injured Friday when a small airplane crashed within Beaver Dam city limits.
A house in Baraboo caught fire on Sunday morning, according to the Baraboo Fire Department. No injuries were reported, but the house and property inside the house's garage were a total loss.
A Spring Green man has been charged with endangering the safety and strangling a woman while holding her against her will at his residence.
A 12-year-old boy and a vehicle were both struck by lightning on July 23 at Mirror Lake State Park during the night thunderstorms. The boy was released from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo the next day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
A Baraboo man arrested in November 2020 after leaving the scene of a crash along State Highway 33 was recently sentenced for his fifth offense…