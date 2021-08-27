5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $569,000

WOW! Enjoy spectacular views from every angle of this beautifully appointed, open concept, ranch home high on "the hill" in North Ridge Estates. Clean, crisp finishes compliment the large main level great room, w/ its cathedral ceilings and corner gas FP. Plus, there's a formal DR and striking open staircase leading to the fully finished LL w/ a huge rec rm and walkout to the paved patio. Beautiful maple wood floors shine in the DR, foyer, kitchen and dinette! Add'l kitchen feature incl: SS appliances, white cabinetry, granite counters and an island w/ adjacent dinette leading to a low maintenance deck where stunning views continue. Private Owner's BR w/ tray ceilings, jetted tub and walk in closet. 3 c garage w/ stairs to basement. Great storage and curb appeal. 5th BR no closet.