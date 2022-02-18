5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $584,900

Welcome to this bright sunny two story home in Kilkenny, 4Bdrm 4Full bath, main floor bdrm with full standing shower bath, basement office can be turn into 5th bdrm. Solid maple hardwood flr, open living room 9ft ceiling with solid maple hardwood floor, LG brand SS appliances, quartz countertop, walk-in 4x4 pantry. LL family room with cozy gas fire place, installed home theater system with walkout to patio and beautiful backyard. Just installed custom shelving with butcher block laundry folding, home facing SW direction. It's possible to make laundry upstairs next to MBdrm, Trex material deck 14x14. More storage in the garage attic space. Take a look before it's gone.
