 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $584,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $584,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $584,900

WOW! Enjoy spectacular views from every angle of this beautifully appointed, open concept, ranch home high on "the hill" in North Ridge Estates. Clean, crisp finishes compliment the large main level great room, w/ its cathedral ceilings and corner gas FP. Plus, there's a formal DR and striking open staircase leading to the fully finished LL w/ a huge rec rm and walkout to the paved patio. Beautiful maple wood floors shine in the DR, foyer, kitchen and dinette! Add'l kitchen feature incl: SS appliances, white cabinetry, granite counters and an island w/ adjacent dinette leading to a low maintenance deck where stunning views continue. Private Owner's BR w/ tray ceilings, jetted tub and walk in closet. 3 c garage w/ stairs to basement. Great storage and curb appeal. 5th BR no closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News