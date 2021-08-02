Welcome Home! Lovely 5 bdrm, 3.5 bath, contemporary style home. Great room soaring 2 stories, gas fireplace; first floor master with 10 ft. tray ceiling, walk in closet, dual vanity, jetted tub, stall shower; office with wood floor; kitchen with 9 ft ceiling, SS, gas stove, Corian counters, travertine back splash, under counter lighting; ½ bath and laundry w/cubbies. Open staircase to UL overlooking the great room, 2 large bdrms, 1 with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet. Recently finished exposed walkout LL has 9 ft. ceilings, 2 bdrms, large family room, bath w/dual vanity, ample storage w/shelving. 3 car garage; transom windows; 6 panel doors; tile floors in baths, kitchen, dining; composite deck; walking distance to elementary school, neighborhood pool, parks. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $599,900
