Showings start 2/18. Like-new, gorgeous 5 bed/3 bath ranch in desirable Kilkenny Farms. You'll love the ample natural light throughout & perfect blend of warm finishes w/ modern touches & thoughtfully designed floor plan. Open concept main level features living area w/ stone surround gas FP & vaulted ceiling, dining area w/ walk out to composite deck & laundry/mud rm. Kitchen combines beauty + function w/ dbl ovens, gas range, Quartz counters & butler area. 3 beds & full bath on main incl. Owner's Suite complete w/ a tray ceiling, walk in closet + ensuite w/ dual vanity & tile shower. Exposed LL offers a spacious rec room, dry bar, full bath & two lg. bedrooms. A 2nd mud rm, storage space & access to finished 3 car garage w/ epoxy flooring complete. Close proximity to neighborhood pool!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lem…
A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.
Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
A group of almost 50 residents met in Columbia County town of Courtland Wednesday to discuss their opposition to a proposed solar project plan…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Reedsburg man appeared in court Friday after Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy found him behind the wheel of a running car in a…
A Former Portage High School teacher was sentenced after being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in May.
The senior heavyweight's overtime win was the icing on the cake for the Blue Devils, who qualified for Tuesday's team sectional and also have 11 going on to individual sectionals
A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.