5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900

Showings start 2/18. Like-new, gorgeous 5 bed/3 bath ranch in desirable Kilkenny Farms. You'll love the ample natural light throughout & perfect blend of warm finishes w/ modern touches & thoughtfully designed floor plan. Open concept main level features living area w/ stone surround gas FP & vaulted ceiling, dining area w/ walk out to composite deck & laundry/mud rm. Kitchen combines beauty + function w/ dbl ovens, gas range, Quartz counters & butler area. 3 beds & full bath on main incl. Owner's Suite complete w/ a tray ceiling, walk in closet + ensuite w/ dual vanity & tile shower. Exposed LL offers a spacious rec room, dry bar, full bath & two lg. bedrooms. A 2nd mud rm, storage space & access to finished 3 car garage w/ epoxy flooring complete. Close proximity to neighborhood pool!

