5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900

You will be blown away when you walk into this beautiful two story home in Kilkenny Farms. The functional open concept is perfect for everyday living & entertaining. Stunning kitchen features a massive Quartz island w/breakfast bar, beautiful tile backsplash, SS appliances, a large pantry all overlooking the living room w/ cozy gas FP & custom built-ins. Enjoy summer nights grilling on the composite deck overlooking the backyard. Main level is completed by the office & mudroom off the 3 car garage. Upstairs features 4 great sized bedrooms including the gorgeous primary w/ attached en suite w/ WIC, DV sinks & sleek walk in shower. Add’l full bath & upstairs laundry is a huge perk! Walkout LL is great for entertaining w/ stunning wet bar, rec & living space along w/ 5th bed & full bath!