Pride of ownership is evident in this 5-bed, 3.5 bath home in Waunakee's Savannah Village. Main floor feat. a dramatic entry w/soaring ceilings, spacious kitchen w/granite tops, tile flooring/backsplash, rich cherry cabinetry, SS appliances & eat-in dining, in addition to a formal dining room. You'll love the warm & welcoming family room w/built-in window seats alongside the gas fireplace, a Trex deck, stone patio/fire pit & lovely wooded lot. Upstairs, find 4 sizable bedrooms to include the primary w/tray ceiling & WIC, convenient in-room laundry & ensuite w/dual vanities, walk-in tile shower & soaking tub. Exposed LL feat. newer carpeting, 5th BR, wet bar, rec rm w/gorgeous stone accent wall & ample storage w/access to the 3+ car garage. See features/updates.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Area residents have been putting their faith into a local insurance agency for more than 36 years, and the couple that ran it has appreciated …
A Baraboo man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine and crack in his vehicle in Lyndon Station.
The city of Beaver Dam is looking to add a park on the southwest side to offer recreational benefits to the neighborhood’s low-income families.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after a Necedah traffic stop.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against two people linked to a fake non-profit group.
Gas will remain shut off overnight for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak.
JUNEAU—David R. Graff, age 68, of Juneau, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend four years in prison on Thursday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.
A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.
WAUPUN—Ron Vande Zande, a well-known community member and founder of the Waupun Truck-n-Show, died Monday.