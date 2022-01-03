5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $625,000

Pride of ownership is evident in this 5-bed, 3.5 bath home in Waunakee's Savannah Village. Main floor feat. a dramatic entry w/soaring ceilings, spacious kitchen w/granite tops, tile flooring/backsplash, rich cherry cabinetry, SS appliances & eat-in dining, in addition to a formal dining room. You'll love the warm & welcoming family room w/built-in window seats alongside the gas fireplace, a Trex deck, stone patio/fire pit & lovely wooded lot. Upstairs, find 4 sizable bedrooms to include the primary w/tray ceiling & WIC, convenient in-room laundry & ensuite w/dual vanities, walk-in tile shower & soaking tub. Exposed LL feat. newer carpeting, 5th BR, wet bar, rec rm w/gorgeous stone accent wall & ample storage w/access to the 3+ car garage. See features/updates.