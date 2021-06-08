Under construction ETA Early July - This beautiful ranch home offers all the extras you deserve. Home offers 5 (or 6) bedrooms, 3 baths, custom Amish painted & stained cabinetry, granite & quartz countertops, pantry, master suite w/custom tiled shower, walkin closet w/basket pass-thru to laundry rm, oversized tub in main bath, screen porch & maintenance free deck, mudroom w/lockers. Finish LL w/ bar, game rm, family rm, 2 BR + office or 3 BR, walkout to stamped concrete. In the sought after Westbridge neighborhood w/ pool & parks. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $659,900
