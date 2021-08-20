 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

New 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch home by Ganser Construction in the Westview Meadows Neighborhood! Estimated completion August 2021. Features include vaulted great room w/gas fireplace, open kitchen/dining w/island breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry w/appliance shelf. Main level owner suite has tray ceiling, custom private bath w/large tile shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. Other features include split bedrooms, home office, engineered wood floors, tile floors in all bathrooms, locker cubby and more! Three bedrooms on main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room and full bath, plus two bedrooms that could be used as 2nd office/flex space. Great Waunakee schools!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News