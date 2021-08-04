Impeccably maintained former Parade Home! Short walk to multiple parks, Southbridge swimming pool, & bike paths! Custom design & quality. Built in surround sound system throughout home, heated floors in bathrooms, Central Vac, gorgeous wood floors, & much more. 3 Main level bedrms all w en-suites! Chef's kitchen(Literally) with high end Viking Appliances, tasteful granite counters & kitchen island. Living rm w/builts ins & gas FP. Main level Study off foyer. Mudrm w/lockers, roomy laundry rm w/cabinets galore, sink, & built in desk. Walkout LL offers an abundance of space including 2 huge bedrms, full bath, 2 large rec rms separated by double sided gas FP. High end wet bar w/granite tops, bev fridge, dishwasher, etc. Massive composite deck & spacious screen porch, & irrigation system!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $725,000
