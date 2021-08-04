 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $725,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $725,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $725,000

Impeccably maintained former Parade Home! Short walk to multiple parks, Southbridge swimming pool, & bike paths! Custom design & quality. Built in surround sound system throughout home, heated floors in bathrooms, Central Vac, gorgeous wood floors, & much more. 3 Main level bedrms all w en-suites! Chef's kitchen(Literally) with high end Viking Appliances, tasteful granite counters & kitchen island. Living rm w/builts ins & gas FP. Main level Study off foyer. Mudrm w/lockers, roomy laundry rm w/cabinets galore, sink, & built in desk. Walkout LL offers an abundance of space including 2 huge bedrms, full bath, 2 large rec rms separated by double sided gas FP. High end wet bar w/granite tops, bev fridge, dishwasher, etc. Massive composite deck & spacious screen porch, & irrigation system!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News