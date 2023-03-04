2021 Parade 5BR/3BA ranch in the desirable Westbridge! Fall in love w/the open concept ML enhanced by eye catching luxury finishes & grand windows throughout. Chef’s kitchen feat. all high end apps, walk-in pantry, & huge quartz breakfast bar/island that flows into the dining area. 11’ tray ceiling complete's the LR w/ 2 story gas FP & built-ins surrounding. Office & mud/laundry room accompany the 3 ML beds incl. Owners suite w/ tray ceiling, lrg.walk-in closet, & private ensuite w/ walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, & dual vanity. Massive LL has it all incl. spacious family/rec room, wet bar, 4th/5th beds & full bath. Plentiful storage in lrg. unfinished mechanical/storage room & oversized/heated 3 car garage w/built-ins! Cozy up on the screened patio overlooking your backyard. See Docs!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $759,900
