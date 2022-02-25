 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $774,000

Open House Cancelled. Counters/cabinets in, est comp 3/7. Bowers Construction brings you this well-appointed 3700 fin sq ft 2 story home in Waunakee's Westbridge subdivision. Large windows, gas FP with black shiplap surround, quartz counters, eng hw floors thruout main level w/top-of-the-line finishes. Custom eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar island, stainless GE Profile apps, subway tile backsplash, mini bar, opens to screened porch. Master suite w/tiled shower, soaker tub, dbl vanity, walk-in closet. Lower level offers great exposure, rec rm w/wet bar, 5th bdrm & full bath. 2nd flr laundry, all bedrooms feat ceiling fans & WICs. Mudroom, private office w/built-ins, 3car garage complete this beautiful home.

