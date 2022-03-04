 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $785,000

Distinguished one-of-a-kind ranch w/ incredible Capitol views throughout the entire main floor. Additional main level highlights: 10' ceilings, 8' doors, coffered ceiling in office (new carpet) & spacious master suite! Gourmet eat-in kitchen features cherry cabinetry, induction cooktop, dbl oven, granite + quartz countertops & sleek slate appliances. Dining room w/ tray ceiling, butlers pantry & wine closet. Lower level is the ultimate domain for entertaining w/ open but distinct spaces- cozy sitting area w/ gas fireplace, game room, huge wet bar/kitchen & theatre space... all leading to a screened porch w/ hot tub! In addition to all of that, the LL includes 2 add'l bedrooms & full bath. 3 car garage. Adjacent lot available to purchase-See MLS#1928179 for information on this opportunity.

