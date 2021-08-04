RP: $799,900-849,900. Feature-rich custom-built home in coveted Savannah Village near parks/trails and school. Main level Master w/ fireplace, tray ceiling, shower/jetted tub, and 2 walk-in closets. Formal dining & butler’s pantry. Hardwood floors with cherry inlays. Huge bonus room ideal for playroom/art studio or craft room. Work from home? Got you covered! ML office with built-ins and a large multi-station office/computer room in LL. Dream Homes finished LL: theater room, rec rm, granite bar w/ partial kitchen, exercise rm, sauna, and steam shower. Mudroom/laundry on main level and 2nd floor laundry. Oversized 3-car garage w/ epoxy floor. See attached for Upgrades. $10K credit for deck/rail or Seller to refinish prior to closing. See Feature sheet.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.