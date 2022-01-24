This newly constructed Waunakee home will be completed and move-in ready by early February, 2022. This home offers over 4100 square feet of finished space. The large kitchen with custom walk-in Pantry is open to spacious great room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Enjoy the large three season room just off the dinette. Owner’s Suite and 3 bedrooms on second floor with private family room loft area and second floor laundry. Enjoy Country Vistas that stretch for miles from your private upstairs family room. Lower Level has a large Family room and bedroom 5. A custom-built wet bar with beverage center and glass wine room rounds off the lower level of this home. Other amenities include locker area off garage with command center, custom cabinets throughout entire house and more!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $869,900
