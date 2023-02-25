Absolutely stunning, basically new 2 story home in Waunakee’s Kilkenny Farms. You’ll love all of the eye-catching details and upscale finishes! Gourmet kitchen features Quartz counters, oversized island, SS apps, open shelving, tile backsplash, & walk-in pantry. Main lvl office w/built-in shelving and glass doors is the ideal work-from-home space. Spacious upper lvl holds 4 beds & 2 baths, and a desirable upstairs laundry room. Primary bedroom is enhanced with beautiful beamed ceilings & large ensuite w/soaking tub. Exposed lower lvl includes 5th bedroom, full bath, family room, & wet bar for entertaining. Relax on the screen porch while the kids jump on the in-ground trampoline! Kilkenny Farms boasts a park, sport courts, and neighborhood pool plus several new shops & restaurants!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $889,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reedsburg names an interim boys basketball coach and plans to address the opening after the season.
Nate Brown, an 18-year volunteer firefighter with the Mauston Fire Department, was suspended for 30 days effective Feb. 16 for charges of insu…
How the state's scoring leader developed into a record-setting player for Reedsburg girls basketball
Sydney Cherney puts in the work before and after school, but not just in the weight room or on the basketball court. Her mentality was shaped …
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
The entries include a sheep's milk cheese from Landmark Creamery in Paoli, three cheddars and a Parmesan.