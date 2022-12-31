5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $935,000

Sprawling 5BR/3.5BA ranch in the most desirable Westbridge! Fall in love w/the open concept main lvl enhanced by eye catching finishes & grand windows throughout. Gourmet kitchen feat. all stainless steel apps, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, mini-bev bar, & huge island/breakfast bar that flows into the dining area. Vaulted ceilings complete the living room w/ gas FP & walk-out to 3 season porch/grilling deck. Office & mud/laundry room accompany the 3 main lvl beds incl. Owners suite w/ wood beamed ceiling, lrg. walk-in closet, & private ensuite w/ walk-in tile shower. Massive LL has it all incl. spacious family/rec room, wet bar, gym w/ french doors, 4th & 5th beds & a full bath. Plentiful storage in lrg. unfinished mechanical/storage room & oversized 3 car garage! See docs!