5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $969,900

New construction in Waunakee/Westbridge Subdivision, ready in November 2022. Attention to detail and quality craftsmanship is evident when you enter this 4100 sq ft 5 bed and 3.5 bath home. Open plan to large great room w/fireplace, custom cabinets w/quartz countertops & built-ins throughout. Mudroom w/lockers & command center plus home office. Large custom kitchen w/pantry & plenty of storage. Primary bedroom plus 3 other bedrooms on floor 2 w/bedroom 5 in finished lower-level w/walkout. Wet bar and family room complete the lower level. Laundry & private family room on floor 2 w/dry bar. Three-season w/LVP flooring, porch conversion windows & cedar ceiling lead to grill deck. Entire home is done in LP siding and shake. Initial landscaping is in and ready to go for next summer!