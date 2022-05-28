New construction in Waunakee/Westbridge Neighborhood, estimated completion August 2022. Excellent craftsmanship & attention to detail are apparent when you enter this custom-built home. This home is nearly 4500 sq ft finished with 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. The open plan boasts a 2-story great room with large custom kitchen w/hidden pantry. Mudroom w/lockers & drop zone plus home office. Owner’s Suite on floor 1 w/3 bedrooms on floor 2 w/huge bonus room. Bed five in finished lower-level w/family room, wet bar & wine room plus home gym. Three season w/porch conversion windows. Finished and heated garage w/floor drain. All custom cabinets and built-ins w/quartz countertops. GE Café Appliances w/micro drawer. Enjoy the amazing country view & sunsets from Great Room & 3-Season plus more!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $995,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The jury found Amber M. Lundgren guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2019 death of then 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Westfield.
A 20-year-old, allegedly intoxicated Lodi man was driving the wrong way on Highway 12 early Saturday morning when he crashed, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old passenger from Rio, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The couple spotted the bear eating from their bird feeder and yelled at it to go away. The bear then charged through a window. Both the husband and wife were injured before the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.
While Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht outlines a sinister plot to prove love in a toxic relationship, defense attorney Andrew Martinez points to trauma and self-defense as the reason the shooting happened.
A father-son duo from Poynette were charged after allegedly growing marijuana plants and being found with more than 6 pounds of cannabis.
The Portage High School Hall of Fame will induct five individuals and one team in July, according to Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation officials.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Schambow said it was a family decision to step down. Has accepted teaching position at Mount Horeb Middle School for next year.
Ciera West was found guilty by a jury on Jan. 26 of a felony count of child neglect and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping.
The high school's assistant principal is taking over as principal on July 1 as the current principal moves into a district administrative role.