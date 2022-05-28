 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $995,000

  • Updated
New construction in Waunakee/Westbridge Neighborhood, estimated completion August 2022. Excellent craftsmanship & attention to detail are apparent when you enter this custom-built home. This home is nearly 4500 sq ft finished with 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. The open plan boasts a 2-story great room with large custom kitchen w/hidden pantry. Mudroom w/lockers & drop zone plus home office. Owner’s Suite on floor 1 w/3 bedrooms on floor 2 w/huge bonus room. Bed five in finished lower-level w/family room, wet bar & wine room plus home gym. Three season w/porch conversion windows. Finished and heated garage w/floor drain. All custom cabinets and built-ins w/quartz countertops. GE Café Appliances w/micro drawer. Enjoy the amazing country view & sunsets from Great Room & 3-Season plus more!

