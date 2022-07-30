5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $399,900

Adorable Cape Cod home on a beautiful lot with mature trees. The main level features the primary bedroom suite with a newly updated walk-in shower, a large living room, and the eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar & walkout patio doors to the large maintenance free deck that overlooks the large spacious backyard. Two large bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and flex space in between. You will love the finished lower level with full size windows, a large Rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. So many updates-All New appliances (’20/'21), Water softener/Reverse Osmosis system(’20), new carpet throughout (‘22), Concrete Curbing and Large Outdoor shed ('20) and many more updates. Easy access to walking paths, fishing ponds, bike trails, & coffee shops.