Spacious 5 bedroom (possibly 6!) w/open floor plan and solar electric system on cul-de-sac across from park. Huge kitchen w/quartz countertops, island, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. Lower level w/ family room, bar, and fireplace. Walkout to brick patio leading to 32x16 in-ground heated salt water pool w/retractable cover, deck, fenced yard, mature trees, oversized and insulated 3 car garage w/lots of overhead storage. New hybrid water heater. Pool furniture/equipment stays and yard equipment is negotiable. What we love: the open floor plan with a basement that doesn’t feel like a basement, the swimming pool, neighborhood, neighbors and schools. The house has very little unusable space and tons of storage. Great house for entertaining in both summer and winter.
5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $449,000
