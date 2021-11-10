Showings start 11/7. Amazing opportunity to live on the 7th hole of Lake Windsor Golf Course on 50' of Yahara River frontage! This custom-built builder's home sits on .41 acres & features 5BR's, 4.5BA, custom kitchen w/fridge & separate freezer, beverage fridge, & walk-in pantry. Gleaming hdwd floors, 2 WB fireplaces & huge owner's suite w/spa-like bath! Enjoy stunning views of the Yahara River & golf course from your massive deck. Or relax in your private sauna! Live net-zero with one of the largest solar arrays in Dane County! Like-new roof & furnace, all new waterproof flooring in finished LL, new ceiling tiles, newer patio, pet containment system & loads more. Even the golf cart is included! Dreams do come true but hurry, homes like this don't come along often! Quick closing OK.
5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
Blake Schraufnagel chewed up a game-high 237 yards in the ground game but Ty Hockers and Braedon Vollmer provided the tying and go-ahead scores as Cardinals exacted revenge on Cougars
'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals
Fueled by a dominant ground game, the Cardinals easily turn away Kewaskum to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling…
A Columbus man was arrested following an incident over karaoke.
Sun Prairie man appears in court charged with shoplifting over $2,000 of items from Beaver Dam business
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Sun Prairie man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday charged with stealing a cart of merchandise from a Beave…
Two dozen fire departments from the Dodge County area responded to the marsh fire that occurred at the north end of Mud Lake, near Walton Road…
After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a pr…
The liquor license of a downtown Portage bar could be suspended for almost 30 days following a recommendation approved by the Portage Legislat…
Portage Police arrested a man after they arrived at Portage apartment and found bloody knives.
A Mauston man is alleged to have maintained a drug trafficking place after a person died at his residence from a drug overdose.