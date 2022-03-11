 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $604,900

5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $604,900

This 2019 Parade home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a newly finished basement! ??Main level complete with flex den/office, ½ bath, cozy living room w/gas fireplace, laundry/mudroom, in addition to bright kitchen w/SS apps, granite counters, custom backsplash, & huge pantry. Kitchen opens to maintenance-free deck overlooking mature backyard trees. Garage with 3 stalls for plenty of storage. Upstairs you’ll find 4 bedrooms, most with walk-in closets, including tray ceiling primary bed with tiled shower, dual vanity, and barn door entrance to large walk-in closet. Walk-out lower level recently completed with 5th bedroom, full bath, family room, and kitchenette-perfect for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News