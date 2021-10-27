5 things hunters expect from a guide

Reasonable hunters know that hunts will be different from year to year, due to weather, timing, population numbers and more.

A guide has limited control over these particulars, but hunters do expect their guides to be experts.

Ask a lot of questions before you book a guided hunt, so you know exactly what you will get. Talk to friends who have gone on guided hunts about what the experience was like, and to get an idea for the questions you should ask your guide. The more preparation you do before booking a hunt, the more satisfied you will likely be with the outcome, whether or not you score a trophy kill.

Here are five things hunters expect from their guides every time, according to guidefitter. com.

SafetySafety first — especially when it comes to hunting. Hunters expect their guides to keep them relatively safe and make responsible decisions to avoid injuries.

Know the countryThe guide should know the hunting property and the animals you’re hunting very well. That’s the kind of experience and knowledge hunters pay for.