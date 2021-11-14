6 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $269,900

VRP $269,900-$279,000. Come home to this charming farmhouse located on 2.29 acres. Over 2500 sqft of living enjoyment plus a bonus 1 bedroom seperate Mother in Law suite or rental. Many nice updates with a few finishing touches left. It's all fenced in so let the pups run! Seller prefers 60 day close but might be able to do sooner. Other rooms refer to Mother in Law Suite.