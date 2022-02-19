6 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $649,800

Wonderful builder home that had just completed the lower level expansion March 2021 adding a family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. This custom built home features great amenities; hard-surface floors, first floor bedroom with a full bath next to it, kitchen island, hood fan, cooktop, in cabinet oven and a well-sized pantry. The rear of the home faces East so your kitchen will be bathed in morning sunshine. The owner’s suite features both a shower and a relaxing jetted tub. Make sure that you have an appointment to see this home today.