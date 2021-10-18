6 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $795,000

Want room to have your toys, or just room to run, this property offers it all. 4 acres zoned Res, and 12.4 acres zoned FP-1 which is buildable per Dane County, and allows for up to 12 horses to fill the 26x80 horse barn, with plenty of room to ride. The traditional cow barn 32x124 which is in great shape, offers a lot of different options, including hosting wedding parties in the hay loft area. Now lets get to the home with 6/7 bed rm, 3 full bath including a whirlpool, very light and bright home with the traditional farm kitchen, large dining and living rm area with spiral stair case, main floor laundry. home has in floor heat in the newer addition. property has it's own ball field, lg garden area, plenty of apple & Raspberry bushes, set up for growing hops as well. Call for showings.