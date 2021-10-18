Want room to have your toys, or just room to run, this property offers it all. 4 acres zoned Res, and 12.4 acres zoned FP-1 which is buildable per Dane County, and allows for up to 12 horses to fill the 26x80 horse barn, with plenty of room to ride. The traditional cow barn 32x124 which is in great shape, offers a lot of different options, including hosting wedding parties in the hay loft area. Now lets get to the home with 6/7 bed rm, 3 full bath including a whirlpool, very light and bright home with the traditional farm kitchen, large dining and living rm area with spiral stair case, main floor laundry. home has in floor heat in the newer addition. property has it's own ball field, lg garden area, plenty of apple & Raspberry bushes, set up for growing hops as well. Call for showings.
6 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…