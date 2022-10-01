Situated on Lake Waubesa, this spacious home offers beautiful, modern finishes & incredible lake views. With 6 BR & 5,600+ SF, no detail was overlooked! Kitchen feat. Wolf range, dbl ovens, granite, walk-in pantry & island. 3-season porch w/garage door that leads to maint-free deck is the perfect spot to relax or host friends. 4-car garage is ready for winter w/ heater & epoxy flrs. Up you’ll find 3 beds plus the primary suite, which boasts a private sun deck overlooking the lake. Huge ensuite has heated flrs, tub, walk-in shower w/body sprays & WIC. Bonus room is the perfect hangout spot, w/ a built-in screen/projector & ½ bath. LL complete w/ wet bar, wine cellar, 2 addt’l beds & walk-out to patio/backyard. Sonos system, sec system, 4-zone HVAC, outdoor gas firepit & more.
6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995,000
