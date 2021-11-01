6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900

Showings start 10/29/21 Welcome to the swankiest ranch on Madison's West side. This impeccably maintained home is waiting for new memories to be made. First time on the market in over 40 years! Boasting 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths and over 3,200 sqft there is plenty of room for everyone, home office space, and entertaining. Large windows throughout both upper and lower levels offers tons of natural light and warmth year round. Lower level features rec room with walk out to patio and large level lot. Perched on a cul-de-sac offering plenty of privacy and peace and quiet. Swagger on in and take a look before it's gone.