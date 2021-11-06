Rare opportunity to own a newer home on the Isthmus with an accessory dwelling unit, one block from Breese Stevens! Built in 2017, the 5 bed, 3.5 bath house is currently rented for $4150 per month. Lease ends Dec 31. Detached 2 car garage with 1 bed apt above is rented for $1115 per month. Only 2 blocks to East Wash. Enjoy nearby parks, shopping, lake access, bike trails and restaurants. Per zoning, the principal dwelling or the accessory dwelling unit (one bed apt) must be owner-occupied except that a temporary absence of up to six (6) months is allowed.
6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $799,900
