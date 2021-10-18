Gorgeous custom home nestled on a spacious lot in McFarland surrounded by mature trees. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your expansive private bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, 4th full bathroom, and 2 bedrooms, an ideal space for hosting overnight guests. Tons of character throughout; oversized bedrooms; beautiful designer finishes; 3 car, attached garage; stunning views of McFarland. Unparalleled location and opportunity!
6 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…