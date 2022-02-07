 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $575,000

  • Updated
Showings begin 2/5. Gorgeous custom home nestled on a spacious lot in McFarland surrounded by mature trees. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your expansive private bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, 4th full bathroom, and 2 bedrooms, an ideal space for hosting overnight guests. Tons of character throughout; oversized bedrooms; beautiful designer finishes; 3 car, attached garage; stunning views of McFarland. Unparalleled location and opportunity!

