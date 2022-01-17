Beautiful 6 BR/3.5 BA home in highly sought-after Hidden Oaks neighborhood! Many tasteful updates throughout incl. laminate floors, carpeting, interior paint & landscaping. Cozy living room feat. gas FP and flows easily to dining area w/sliding glass doors leading to deck. Recently updated kitchen boasts new stainless appliances, new granite counters, island, pantry & tile backsplash. Convenient 1st floor laundry/mud room w/walk-in shower. Office/flex room rounds out the main level. Upstairs you’ll find 4 ample bedrooms, incl. owner’s suite w/private bath & California Closet. Finished lower level offers 2 addt’l bedrooms, full bath & large rec room. So much space!! Middleton Schools & close to parks, restaurants & shopping!
6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $534,500
