6 Bedroom Home in Morrisonville - $350,000

Imagine, all the space you desire with a newly built home that sparkles with every convenience you will want. A beautifully constructed open concept with a fluid space to move about. Large windows bring light into both levels. Don't miss the backyard deck for BBQ's and a rec room for entertaining. Kitchen boasts large granite counters, cabinets galore, gas stove, and dining for 6+. Create a second living/kitchenette space for your visitors. Need an in-home office, virtual learning space, a separate play area, or an entertaining space, this home has it all. Come check it out for yourself!