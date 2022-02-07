 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $474,900

Enjoy unobstructed countryside views from multiple rooms in this 6-bed, 3-bath ranch in Mount Horeb's Sutter Prairie neighborhood. Main level features soaring ceilings, a gorgeous double-sided stone fireplace, & formal dining w/tray ceiling. 3 main floor bedrooms include the master with its striking updated bath w/walk-in tile shower, dual vanities & heated floors along w/a large walk-in closet. Exposed/walkout lower level features a rec room w/wet bar, full bath & 3 additional bedrooms and/or office spaces, along with a spacious storage area. Insulated 3-car tandem garage and an abundance of appealing landscaping round out this beautiful home. Ultimate UHP Home Warranty included!

