Fabulous home with very versatile floor plan offering single-level living or multi-family w/a private entrance. Space abound with over 5000 sq ft, 6 Bedrooms/3 full baths & 2-1/2 baths in a completely remodeled home with designer finishes. Grand open floor plan, everything on the first floor was taken down to the studs. Cooks kitchen with soapstone countertop, marble backsplash, slate appliances, huge Kitchen Island and pantry. Walnut floors, large living space, expansive windows. The spacious master has an en suite w/walk in shower, free standing soaking tub, two master closets w/it’s own den. 2nd floor 3bdrms/1.5 bath, kitchen, dinette & LR. FR. Back deck & patio ready. Think Air B 'n B , Mother in law suite or single or multi generational space. Please park in driveway on the South St.
6 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
A business owner who had concerns about how a city employee responded when an issue arose with the U.S. Highway 51 construction in front of hi…
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…