6 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $609,000

Showings to begin 9/16! Custom designed, custom built and better than new describes this amazing home that offers 6-7 bedrooms, flex room/formal dining and breathtaking great room w/ coffered ceiling and beautiful fireplace. Show stopping kitchen w/ a 8.5 x 4.5 island, custom cabinets, solid surface counter tops, and walk-in-pantry plus a beautiful service bar makes this kitchen area complete! This home offers large bedrooms with an 18x14 master suite and private bath with soaker tub, large walk-in-shower and attached walk-in-closet. Finished lower level offers entertainment room, full bath and those 2 additional bedrooms that could be used for whatever your heart desires. All of this is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to a beautiful pond. Tranquility at its best!

