Showings to begin 9/16! Custom designed, custom built and better than new describes this amazing home that offers 6-7 bedrooms, flex room/formal dining and breathtaking great room w/ coffered ceiling and beautiful fireplace. Show stopping kitchen w/ a 8.5 x 4.5 island, custom cabinets, solid surface counter tops, and walk-in-pantry plus a beautiful service bar makes this kitchen area complete! This home offers large bedrooms with an 18x14 master suite and private bath with soaker tub, large walk-in-shower and attached walk-in-closet. Finished lower level offers entertainment room, full bath and those 2 additional bedrooms that could be used for whatever your heart desires. All of this is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to a beautiful pond. Tranquility at its best!
6 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $609,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.