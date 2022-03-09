 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $739,800

Magnificent custom build with only 1 owner is now available to you! Functional floor plan yet grand features complete this home. Main level includes 2 story foyer & living room w/ gas FP, floor-to-ceiling windows, formal dining (or flex room). Beautiful chef’s kitchen w/ stainless appliances (brand new Samsung fridge), granite counter tops, ample cabinets & stunning hardwood floors throughout. Main level owners suite w/ tray ceilings, dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower & closet. 3 spacious bedrooms up w/ full bath. Finished lower level with over 1,000 add’l sq/ft offers 2 more bedrooms, 1.5 bath, plus a full kitchen and living area (w/ projector) - the perfect MIL suite! Lovely screened in porch w/ walk out to flat yard is perfect for outdoor activities. Great West Side location!

