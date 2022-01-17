6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $895,000

Showings start 1/15. Welcome to Cardinal Point Estates. This grand home has so much character, so much space & celebrates life! Craftsman styling warms this large & practical home on spacious, private lot. Southern exposure allows for warm light to stream thru. Although a 4-story home, it boasts 1 floor living main fl. owner suite, access. bath, laundry hook ups & even a lift in garage. 4th fl has a huge open room w/endless possibilities (exercise/craft/play rm-you decide!!) 6 beds, 4 car gar, pet containment system, wrap around front porch. Flex space in LL, stairs to garage, LL rm w/wet bar, dual zoned heating/cooling w/two new furnaces & A/C compressors.