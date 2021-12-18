Upscale custom home on half acre lot in gorgeous Carriage Ridge subdivision! Lavish Chef’s kitchen with 6 burner gas range, double oven, granite countertops, walk in pantry w/built in seating off the center island. Spacious great room with built-ins, gas fireplace and soaring ceilings, & spacious dining room. Large open laundry/mudroom area includes a drop zone and charging station. Two master suites, each with tiled walk in showers, double vanities, & large walk in closets! Spectacular Lower Level w/full Bar, massive rec room, 2 tiered home theater, exercise room, office, craft room, & indoor sport court w/built in basketball hoop. Walkout sliding door to concrete patio! Roomy Screen porch & grilling deck overlooking private back yard. Irrigation system, 3+ car garage, storage galore!
6 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman and her dog died in a house fire Sunday night, according to Baraboo Police.
JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
A Lyndon Station man is facing several felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants during two contr…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.
An early morning fire at Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is under investigation.
- Updated
At it’s meeting Monday night, Beaver Dam School Board lifted the requirement that elementary school students wear masks in school.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
A former Spring Green woman appeared in Sauk County court on Tuesday via zoom to plead no contest of charges of child neglect.
The Baraboo Police Department identified Thursday the woman who died in a house fire Sunday night as Carolyn R. Hanley, 79.