6 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $1,450,000

Upscale custom home on half acre lot in gorgeous Carriage Ridge subdivision! Lavish Chef’s kitchen with 6 burner gas range, double oven, granite countertops, walk in pantry w/built in seating off the center island. Spacious great room with built-ins, gas fireplace and soaring ceilings, & spacious dining room. Large open laundry/mudroom area includes a drop zone and charging station. Two master suites, each with tiled walk in showers, double vanities, & large walk in closets! Spectacular Lower Level w/full Bar, massive rec room, 2 tiered home theater, exercise room, office, craft room, & indoor sport court w/built in basketball hoop. Walkout sliding door to concrete patio! Roomy Screen porch & grilling deck overlooking private back yard. Irrigation system, 3+ car garage, storage galore!