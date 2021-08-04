6 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $780,000

VPR $760-800K.Expect to be WOWED! High quality contemporary in Savannah Village with the conservancy in your back yard. Wildlife galore!! See deer and turkey running free plus a variety of birds for your viewing pleasure. Open plan with southern exposure. 2 fireplaces, 3 bdrms, laundry and den/sunroom on main, 3 additional bdrms in the exposed LL with walkout to patio. Snack bar has microwave, dishwasher and sink in the lg. family rm. Screened in porch, composite deck, plumbed for hot tub & gas line for the grill. Large cedar closet, new concrete driveway, extra large 3 car garage. Hardwired for surround sound speakers. Electronic fence, sprinkler system and security system. Close to elementary school and walking distance to the community pool. This home has everything you want and more!