7 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $2,550,000

Magnificent home by Keuler Construction with stunning pastoral views. Grand entrance opens to expansive views from the living room/kitchen and screen porch. The formal dining space offers adjacent butlers pantry, stunning crown molding throughout, palatial primary ensuite with his and her walk-in closets and Carrera marble tile and soaking tub. Lower level makes this home a dream for entertaining with a game room, exercise room, full second kitchen, theater room and your own Bucky Badger gymnasium. The inground pool and outdoor kitchen along with the cozy living area and wood burning fireplace can be enjoyed by all. Lower level bedroom suite or the additional 4 bedrooms up provide plenty of space for everyone to spread out. Second floor private office and additional laundry room.