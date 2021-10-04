Serene 20 acre property offers endless possibilities! Deluxe guest addition & multiple bedrooms make this country retreat ideal for hosting family, friends & events. Classic red pole barns surrounded by woods & prairie boast a sparkling indoor pool & sauna w/kitchen, changing room, bath & sundeck. Two story recreational building includes a basketball court & rooms for working out, gaming, crafting-whatever your wish, this space can satisfy! 36x63 shop. Numerous oversized overhead garage doors accommodate larger toys. Close to Madison lakes & less than 2.5 hours from Chicago or Milwaukee. If you can't bear to leave a long weekend retreat, stay & live on vacation full-time! Several office spaces to work remotely. Raise a garden, horses, chickens. Call today, you have to see it to believe it!
7 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $1,299,000
