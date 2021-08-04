Serene 20 acre property offers endless possibilities! Deluxe guest addition & multiple bedrooms make this country retreat ideal for hosting family, friends & events. Classic red pole barns surrounded by woods & prairie boast a sparkling indoor pool & sauna w/kitchen, changing room, bath & sundeck. Two story recreational building includes a basketball court & rooms for working out, gaming, crafting-whatever your wish, this space can satisfy! 36x63 shop. Numerous oversized overhead garage doors accommodate larger toys. Close to Madison lakes & less than 2.5 hours from Chicago or Milwaukee. If you can't bear to leave a long weekend retreat, stay & live on vacation full-time! Several office spaces to work remotely. Raise a garden, horses, chickens. Call today, you have to see it to believe it!
7 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $1,595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.