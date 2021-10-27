A beginner’s guide to hunting

You don’t have to be the son of a family of hunters to be a hunter. Picking the sport up in adulthood is doable. outsideonline.com provides a few tips.

Carve out a

lot of timeHunting requires a big time commitment, so you’ll need to decide if you’re up for such an investment. Each hunting season is set by a government entity. Hunts such as big game bow hunting on public land can be time-consuming. You’ll also need to spend considerable time preparing for hunting, including practicing and familiarizing yourself with your weapon, and getting to know the area where you’ll be hunting.

Consider the fact that other hobbies will likely need to go on the back burner.

Ask yourself

if you’re ready

to sufferHunting can take you into some pretty inhospitable territory. The conditions in hunting stands and blinds can be less than stellar, whether hot, cold, wet or secluded. Consider the kind of hunting you’ll be doing and what the conditions will actually be like, and be sure you know what you’re getting into.